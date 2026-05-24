IMD issues orange alert as Delhi faces 44C heat wave
India
Delhi is in the middle of a serious heat wave, with the IMD putting out an "orange alert" for May 24 as temperatures could hit a sweltering 44 Celsius.
Hot, dry winds from the Thar Desert are making things worse, and even nights aren't offering much relief: Saturday's low was still above normal.
Delhi temperatures to fall, AQI poor
There's some good news on the horizon: after May 29, temperatures are expected to drop sharply to around 27 Celsius, with chances of thunderstorms bringing brief relief.
Meanwhile, air quality has taken a hit due to dust and dry weather (pushing AQI into the "poor" zone), so officials are urging everyone to remain cautious and limit outdoor activities during peak heat hours and take care of their health.