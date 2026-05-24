IMD issues orange alert as Delhi faces 44C heat wave

Delhi temperatures to fall, AQI poor

There's some good news on the horizon: after May 29, temperatures are expected to drop sharply to around 27 Celsius, with chances of thunderstorms bringing brief relief.

Meanwhile, air quality has taken a hit due to dust and dry weather (pushing AQI into the "poor" zone), so officials are urging everyone to remain cautious and limit outdoor activities during peak heat hours and take care of their health.