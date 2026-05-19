IMD issues orange alert for heat wave in Andhra Pradesh
Heads up, Andhra Pradesh!
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Eluru, West Godavari, East Godavari, and Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema districts, warning about a severe heat wave from May 21-23.
Eluru and West Godavari are set for the longest stretch of scorching days.
Andhra Pradesh mobilizes heatwave response
The state government is on high alert and setting up water kiosks and cooling shelters.
Public awareness drives are underway, and residents (especially seniors, kids, and outdoor workers) are urged to stay indoors between 11am and 3pm
Municipal teams will monitor emergency measures daily, and helplines (1070, 112, 18004250101) are open if you need help.
Rayalaseema will also see rising temperatures (up to 43 Celsius), with a bit of relief from occasional thunderstorms.