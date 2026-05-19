IMD issues orange alert for heat wave in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh mobilizes heatwave response

The state government is on high alert and setting up water kiosks and cooling shelters.

Public awareness drives are underway, and residents (especially seniors, kids, and outdoor workers) are urged to stay indoors between 11am and 3pm

Municipal teams will monitor emergency measures daily, and helplines (1070, 112, 18004250101) are open if you need help.

Rayalaseema will also see rising temperatures (up to 43 Celsius), with a bit of relief from occasional thunderstorms.