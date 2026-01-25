IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain, snowfall in Himachal
India
Heads up if you're in Himachal Pradesh or planning a trip!
The IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy rain and snowfall from the night of January 26 till the morning of January 28.
Chamba, Kullu, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti are expected to get the heaviest hit on January 27.
Why bother?
Popular spots like Shimla, Manali, Kufri, and Solang Valley could see tricky weather—think slippery roads and possible travel delays.
There's also a yellow alert for really chilly days in several districts with temps dropping by 4-8°C.
Thunderstorms with strong winds (up to 70km/h) and even hail are possible on January 26-27.
Best to keep plans flexible and stay tuned to local updates!