IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain, snowfall in Himachal

Popular spots like Shimla, Manali, Kufri, and Solang Valley could see tricky weather—think slippery roads and possible travel delays.

There's also a yellow alert for really chilly days in several districts with temps dropping by 4-8°C.

Thunderstorms with strong winds (up to 70km/h) and even hail are possible on January 26-27.

Best to keep plans flexible and stay tuned to local updates!