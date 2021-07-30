Home / News / India News / IMD issues orange alert in large parts of MP
IMD issues orange alert in large parts of MP

IMD issues orange alert in large parts of MP
The alert has also forecast thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in 24 districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued an orange alert, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in almost half of Madhya Pradesh, which has so far received three percent more rain than the average. The alert, which is valid till Saturday morning, also forecasts thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in 24 districts, senior meteorologist GD Mishra at IMD Bhopal said.

Districts

Districts for which orange alert has been issued

The 24 districts for which the alert was announced include Rewa, Sidhi, Satna, Singrauli, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Datia, Sheopur, Morena, and Bhind. The other districts covered in the alert are Katni, Mandla, Balaghat, Panna, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Neemuch, and Mandsaur, Mishra said, adding that these regions might receive rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 204.4 mm.

MP received three percent more rainfall than normal in June-July

Apart from this, rains or thundershowers are likely to lash most places in 10 divisions, including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, and Chambal, Mishra said. The central state has received three percent more rainfall than normal from June 1 to July 30 morning. However, only 10 out of 52 districts have received less than normal rainfall. These districts include Indore, Dhar, Damoh, Panna, Tikamgarh, and Niwari.

How has monsoon progressed in MP this year?

By July 11, the state had received 11 percent below normal rainfall because of a break in the monsoon activity in the second fortnight of June, Mishra said. Monsoon had hit Madhya Pradesh on June 10, seven days before its usual arrival. By June 20, the state had received 94 percent more rainfall than the average, but the monsoon weakened later, leading to humidity.

