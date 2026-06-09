IMD issues red alert for coastal Karnataka over heavy rain

Widespread rain expected across multiple states

Kerala, Lakshadweep, and Telangana are set for similar rainy days, with Telangana expecting widespread showers until June 11.

The northeast (Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh) will get drenched from June 9-14, while Bihar, Odisha, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim can also expect a good soaking.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms with gusty winds may hit north India, including Delhi, until June 14.

Some areas in northwest and central India will still feel heatwave conditions through June 10-11 before things cool down later this month.