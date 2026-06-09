IMD issues red alert for coastal Karnataka over heavy rain
Big weather update: IMD has put out a red alert for coastal Karnataka, especially Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, warning of extremely heavy rain and strong winds (40-50km/h) over the next two days.
Uttara Kannada is also expected to see heavy rainfall and rough seas, so fishermen are being told to stay off the water.
Widespread rain expected across multiple states
Kerala, Lakshadweep, and Telangana are set for similar rainy days, with Telangana expecting widespread showers until June 11.
The northeast (Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh) will get drenched from June 9-14, while Bihar, Odisha, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim can also expect a good soaking.
Meanwhile, thunderstorms with gusty winds may hit north India, including Delhi, until June 14.
Some areas in northwest and central India will still feel heatwave conditions through June 10-11 before things cool down later this month.