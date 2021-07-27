Home / News / India News / IMD forecasts heavy rainfall for these states today
India

IMD forecasts heavy rainfall for these states today

Written by
Sagar Malik
Last updated on Jul 27, 2021, 10:57 am
IMD forecasts heavy rainfall for these states today
The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and west UP on Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and west Uttar Pradesh today. The weather department has also forecast widespread rainfall and heavy to very heavy downpour in parts of east and central India, including Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, and Jharkhand, from today. Here are more details on this.

In this article
Details

Heavy rainfall likely in J&K, Punjab, Haryana

Heavy rainfall was also seen in Delhi this morning and water-logging was reported from several parts of the capital city. According to the IMD, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely in the northern states of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh until July 29 and the intensity will reduce thereafter.

Twitter Post

Rains to continue in Delhi-NCR

Forecast

Goa, Konkan, central Maharashtra to also receive rainfall

The weather department said that Goa, Konkan, and the ghat areas of central Maharashtra are also expected to witness isolated widespread rainfall over the next two days. That will further intensify to isolated heavy to very heavy falls from July 29, the IMD informed on Monday. Maharashtra is notably already seeing its heaviest rains in decades, resulting in severe damages to life and property.

Advice

Flash floods, landslides likely in Himachal Pradesh

Weather experts in the hilly state of Himachal Pradesh have advised people not to go near any water bodies to avoid mishaps due to the heavy rains. IMD says flash floods, landslides, and uprooting of trees is likely there over the next couple of days. On Sunday, nine people were killed and several others injured due to a landslide in Kinnaur district.

Other details

In Maharashtra, death toll nears 200

Nearly 200 people have died due to rain-related incidents in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, scores of people have been killed or injured due to widespread flooding and landslides across the state. The death toll has risen to 192 after 28 more bodies were recovered, most of them in Raigad, according to the state government. Forty-eight people were injured in such incidents and 25 are still missing, the Maharashtra government said in a statement.

