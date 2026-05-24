IMD issues yellow alert as Delhi records 28.4°C, heatwave possible India May 24, 2026

Delhi woke up to a hot Sunday with the minimum temperature hitting 28.4 degrees Celsius, two degrees higher than usual, says the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A yellow alert is out, warning of strong winds and a possible heatwave this afternoon. The maximum temperature could reach a scorching 44 degrees Celsius.