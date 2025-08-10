Next Article
IMD issues yellow alert for Bengaluru as rain continues
Bengaluru's got a yellow alert from the IMD until August 11, with moderate to heavy rain expected as the monsoon picks up.
The city's already seen days of downpours this month, leading to waterlogged streets and slow traffic.
If the rain keeps coming, expect the alert to last even longer.
Effects of the downpour
All this rain means messy commutes—think flooded roads and extra travel time.
There's also a higher risk of waterborne illnesses thanks to standing water.
Daily life feels a bit more challenging for everyone in these damp conditions.
Weather forecast for the week ahead
Cloudy skies and steady showers are likely through August 15, with temperatures hovering between 20°C and 29°C—pretty typical for this time of year in Bengaluru.