IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi NCR dust storm

Thar dust raises pollution, masks advised

Scorching May temperatures in the Thar Desert dry out the soil, making it easy for strong winds and thunderstorm downdrafts to pick up loose dust and send it our way.

This means more pollution, so if you have asthma or allergies (or just want to play it safe), stay indoors with windows shut.

If you need to step out, masks are a good idea.

The good news: things should clear up by 10pm tonight.