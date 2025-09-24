Next Article
IMD issues yellow alert for heavy rain in Kerala
Heads up, Kerala!
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a yellow alert for Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, and Thrissur as a low-pressure system builds over the Bay of Bengal.
These districts could see some serious downpours—between 64.5mm and 115.5mm of rain—within just 24 hours on September 25.
Alert likely to expand to more districts
The alert isn't stopping there—it's likely to expand to Pathanamthitta and more northern districts by September 27 as the weather system strengthens.
Expect heavy rain for several days, which could mean flooding, waterlogging, and travel headaches.
If you're in these areas, it's a good idea to keep tabs on IMD updates and be ready for wet weather through the week.