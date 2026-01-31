IMD: January 2026 saw 31.5% drop in rainfall
January 2026 saw India dealing with a big weather shift—rainfall was down by 31.5% overall, according to the IMD.
East and Northeast India were hit hardest, getting just a fraction of their usual rain (an 86.2% deficit), while Central and Northwest regions also saw major drops.
On top of that, temperatures across the country crept up, with the national average hitting 18.31°C—slightly warmer than normal for this time of year.
Warmer than usual winter
While most regions dried out, South Peninsular India actually got about 11% more rain than usual—a rare bright spot in an otherwise dry month.
Meanwhile, every part of the country felt warmer: from Northwest's cool 12.4°C to South India's balmy 24.2°C, winter temps were up across the board, continuing a trend toward hotter winters in recent years.