IMD predicts dry, hot February across most of India
India
India's weather department (IMD) is expecting higher-than-normal temperatures and much less rain across most of the country this February.
The northwest will feel it most, with rainfall dropping below 78% of the usual.
Wheat and other crops at risk
These dry, hot conditions put India's big wheat harvest goal at risk—wheat doesn't do well if both day and night temperatures are higher than normal and remain so for more than a week.
Experts warn other crops like mustard, lentils, potatoes, tomatoes, onions, and even mangoes could also take a hit from early maturity or poor growth.
Farmers especially might have a tough season ahead.