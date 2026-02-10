IMD predicts return of cold winds in northern India
India
Heads up, Delhi and the rest of northern India—cold winds are back starting February 11.
Expect chilly nights and mornings, especially in places like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.
The IMD says western UP could see thick fog early on, while most of the country stays dry with sunny afternoons.
Meanwhile, the Western Himalayas get a bit of rain and snow on February 10 and 11.
Dense fog expected in western UP
If you're heading out early or driving in UP this week, watch for near-zero visibility thanks to dense fog—commutes could get tricky.
The winter chill is making a comeback after a short break, so keep those warm layers handy.
And if you're in the mountains or planning travel there mid-February, another round of rain and snow is on the way.