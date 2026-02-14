IMD predicts snow in Himachal on these dates
India
Heads up if you're in Himachal Pradesh: the IMD says a fresh western disturbance is rolling in from February 16, bringing chances of light rain or snow to the higher hills on February 17 and 18.
District-level data on rainfall deficits
Himachal's had a pretty dry February so far—rainfall is down by 68%, with places like Solan and Sirmaur seeing even bigger drops.
District-level data show deficits in many areas, but Kullu and Mandi have recorded the smallest drops.
Plus, it's been warmer than usual lately, and no significant change in temperatures is expected over the next 3-4 days.