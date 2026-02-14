IMD predicts snow in Himachal on these dates

District-level data on rainfall deficits

Himachal's had a pretty dry February so far—rainfall is down by 68%, with places like Solan and Sirmaur seeing even bigger drops.

District-level data show deficits in many areas, but Kullu and Mandi have recorded the smallest drops.

Plus, it's been warmer than usual lately, and no significant change in temperatures is expected over the next 3-4 days.