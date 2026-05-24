IMD warns Bengaluru of heavy rain through May 25
Bengaluru's got a yellow alert from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), with heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning expected through May 25.
The city's already seen power cuts, Metro delays, and fallen trees thanks to the downpours.
The good news? Things should calm down after May 25, with just light showers and cloudy skies predicted until May 29.
Across Karnataka heavy rain and winds
It's not just Bengaluru: places like Tumakuru, Hassan, and Chitradurga are also in for moderate to heavy rain.
Coastal spots such as Dakshina Kannada and Udupi will get gusty winds.
Mysuru and Mandya could see strong showers with winds up to 50km/h on May 24.
Interior areas like Kalaburagi might get heavy rain in parts but will stay pretty warm during the day as these weather swings continue across Karnataka.