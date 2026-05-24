IMD warns Bengaluru of heavy rain through May 25

Across Karnataka heavy rain and winds

It's not just Bengaluru: places like Tumakuru, Hassan, and Chitradurga are also in for moderate to heavy rain.

Coastal spots such as Dakshina Kannada and Udupi will get gusty winds.

Mysuru and Mandya could see strong showers with winds up to 50km/h on May 24.

Interior areas like Kalaburagi might get heavy rain in parts but will stay pretty warm during the day as these weather swings continue across Karnataka.