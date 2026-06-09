IMD warns heavy rain in Rayalaseema and south coastal Andhra India Jun 09, 2026

Heads up if you're in Rayalaseema or South Coastal Andhra Pradesh: IMD says to expect heavy rain on June 9 and 10, with more showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds likely until June 12.

Some districts like Palnadu, Prakasam, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, and YSR Kadapa could see moderate to heavy rainfall on June 9, 2026.

Lighter rains are expected in Markapuram and ASR.