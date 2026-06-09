IMD warns heavy rain in Rayalaseema and south coastal Andhra
India
Heads up if you're in Rayalaseema or South Coastal Andhra Pradesh: IMD says to expect heavy rain on June 9 and 10, with more showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds likely until June 12.
Some districts like Palnadu, Prakasam, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, and YSR Kadapa could see moderate to heavy rainfall on June 9, 2026.
Lighter rains are expected in Markapuram and ASR.
Srikakulam and Vizianagaram hit 42-43°C highs
While the south gets soaked, other parts of Andhra Pradesh are still sweating it out with daytime temperatures hitting 42 to 43 degrees Celsius in places like Srikakulam and Vizianagaram.
Central and northern districts aren't much cooler either.
On June 8, Parchur (Bapatla district) saw the state's highest rainfall at 30.25mm.