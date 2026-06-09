IMD warns heavy rain Wednesday after monsoon arrived in Telangana
India
Heads up, Telangana! The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a warning for heavy rain this Wednesday in Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal.
The southwest monsoon just arrived on June 8 and is expected to spread further across the state soon.
Thunderstorms possible across all 33 districts
Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds could hit all 33 districts, so keep an umbrella handy.
Hyderabad will see cloudy skies with chances of light to moderate showers, especially later in the day.
Temperatures should hover between 25 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius.
Plan ahead and take precautions if you're heading out!