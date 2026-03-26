IMD warns of extreme heat in Kerala tomorrow
India
Kerala is in for a hotter-than-usual Friday, with the IMD warning that places like Kollam, Kottayam, and Palakkad could hit 38 degrees Celsius.
Most other districts will see highs between 36 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius, so it's definitely one of those "don't forget your water bottle" days.
Summer showers expected to start Friday
There's some good news: the IMD says summer showers could start as early as Friday thanks to a weather system moving in from the east.
Expect isolated thundershowers for the next four days, but until then, Kerala stays hot and humid.
Residents are advised to stay hydrated and take precautions during the heat.