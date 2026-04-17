Imphal West protesters demand arrests after blast killed 2 children
India
On Thursday, thousands in Imphal West, Manipur, hit the streets demanding justice for two children killed in a bomb blast last week.
Even with a prohibitory order limiting movement outside residences from 5pm to 5am in place, people showed up for a torch rally at Singjamei, calling for quick arrests over the April 7 attack in Tronglaobi.
Clashes near government buildings, nightly curfew
Things got tense near government buildings when security forces tried to break up the crowd.
Tear gas and batons were used, and protesters threw stones back.
At least five people ended up hospitalized with minor injuries.
Authorities have since warned about groups trying to stir anti-government sentiment and have put a nightly curfew in place to keep things calm.