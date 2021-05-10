Going for vaccination? What to do before and after jab

May 10, 2021

All Indian adults are now eligible to get their vaccine shot against the novel coronavirus. You just need to pre-register on a designated government portal and get the jab at any authorized vaccination center. We understand that you may have a few doubts about what you should and should not do before, during, and after the vaccination. Here, we talk about them.

Before the jab

What should you do before getting the jab?

First off, register for the COVID-19 vaccine on the Co-WIN portal or the Aarogya Setu app. If you are currently taking medication for any underlying health condition, talk to your doctor before taking your vaccine dose. You should also contact your doctor in case you experience COVID-19 symptoms just before the scheduled vaccination appointment. Get proper rest and stay hydrated before your vaccination appointment.

Details

What should you do on the day of vaccination?

Do not take any over-the-counter medicines in an attempt to prevent vaccine-related side effects or allergic reactions. Follow all coronavirus-related protocols at the vaccination center, such as wearing a face mask. Remember to carry a physical copy of your identity proof to the vaccination site. Since pain at injection site is a common side-effect, use your non-dominant arm for vaccination. Avoid wearing full-sleeve clothing.

After the jab

What should you do after receiving the vaccine?

After you receive the vaccine shot, you will be taken to an observation room at the vaccination center. If you do not show any immediate side effect, you will be allowed to leave the center. If you have fever or feel pain/soreness at injection site, you can take a pain reliever drug. However, if the symptoms persist for days, consult your doctor.

Interval

What should be the time interval between two doses?

The recommended time interval between two doses of the Covishield vaccine is four to eight weeks. In fact, protection would be greater if the second dose is taken between six and eight weeks after the first, the government has said. Meanwhile, the second dose of COVAXIN can be administered four to six weeks after the first.

Query

When to take second dose if infected after first?

Experts say it is possible to get infected with the coronavirus even after receiving one or both the doses of the vaccine. However, reportedly, the incidence rate of such cases in India is less than 0.05%. If you get infected after receiving the first vaccine dose, the second dose of the vaccine should be delayed for at least four to eight weeks after recovery.

Other details

The delayed period applies to the following:

According to the government, the four-eight week deferred period of the second dose is applicable for: People who have active symptoms of COVID-19. Those who have been on anti-COVID-19 monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma. Acutely unwell or hospitalized patients who suffer from any other illnesses. Note: Even after vaccination, you must continue to follow all protocols such as wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing.

Twitter Post

