In historic operation, Maharashtra Police neutralize 7 Maoists in Gadchiroli

State hopes to end Maoist menace by March 2026

The Maoists put up strong resistance—sadly, a C-60 jawan lost his life—but police managed to take down key figures who were linked to violent attacks.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said these were the last major operatives left in Maharashtra, with a total bounty of ₹71 lakh on them.

The state hopes this brings them closer to ending Maoist activity by March 2026 and making the region safer for everyone.