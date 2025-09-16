In UP, 2 brothers-in-law elope with each other's sisters
In Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, two families surprised everyone by calmly resolving a double elopement drama.
On August 23, Keshav Kumar (28), who's married with kids, ran off with his 19-year-old sister-in-law Kalpana.
The very next day, Ravindra (22)—Keshav's brother-in-law—eloped with Keshav's own 19-year-old sister.
What did the police do?
Both families were shocked and filed a complaint at Nawabganj police station.
But after the police found both couples within weeks, everyone sat down together—with elders from the community—and decided to let the couples be together instead of fighting it out in court.
Some see it as a sign of changing attitudes
This "love swap" story is making waves in Bareilly because some see it as a sign of changing attitudes in rural India.
Instead of conflict or legal battles, these families chose understanding and compromise—a pretty rare move that observers say may reflect shifting mindsets.