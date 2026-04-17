India keeps fuel prices stable amid Strait of Hormuz concerns
As of April 17, 2026, petrol and diesel prices in India haven't budged, even with all the drama in global oil markets thanks to West Asia tensions.
Since May 2022, petrol and diesel prices have remained stable to protect people from sudden price hikes if oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz get disrupted.
India's fuel prices vary by city
Fuel prices here depend on global crude rates, exchange rates, and government taxes, which is why they vary by city (think ₹94.72 for petrol in Delhi vs. ₹107.46 in Hyderabad).
Keeping prices steady also helps keep inflation under control, even though companies like BPCL and IOCL are feeling the squeeze from higher crude costs and a weaker rupee.
If you're curious about today's rates, you can easily check them via SMS: transparency for the win.