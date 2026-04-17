India keeps fuel prices stable amid Strait of Hormuz concerns

India's fuel prices vary by city

Fuel prices here depend on global crude rates, exchange rates, and government taxes, which is why they vary by city (think ₹94.72 for petrol in Delhi vs. ₹107.46 in Hyderabad).

Keeping prices steady also helps keep inflation under control, even though companies like BPCL and IOCL are feeling the squeeze from higher crude costs and a weaker rupee.

If you're curious about today's rates, you can easily check them via SMS: transparency for the win.