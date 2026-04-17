India Meteorological Department warns of heatwave across multiple Indian states India Apr 17, 2026

Heads up: India is in for a serious heat wave over the next few days.

The IMD says heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail across multiple states and regions from April 17-20, with Odisha and Jharkhand expected to feel the worst of it.

Madhya Pradesh, the Vidarbha region, and Chhattisgarh are also on high alert.