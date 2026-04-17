India Meteorological Department warns of heatwave across multiple Indian states
India
Heads up: India is in for a serious heat wave over the next few days.
The IMD says heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail across multiple states and regions from April 17-20, with Odisha and Jharkhand expected to feel the worst of it.
Madhya Pradesh, the Vidarbha region, and Chhattisgarh are also on high alert.
Heat safety advice for 5 states
Telangana, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka will also see intense heat during this period.
With risks like dehydration and heat stroke on the rise, it's smart to drink plenty of water, avoid outdoor activities between 11am and 4pm if you can, and stick to light clothing.
Don't forget sunscreen or hats if you're heading out: the sun isn't messing around this week!