India accuses Pakistan of spreading fake news over PoK unrest
India
India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) says Pakistan is spreading "fake news" to distract from serious unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
According to MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, the misinformation is meant to cover up Pakistan's failings and human rights issues in PoK.
He urged the world to hold Pakistan accountable for human rights issues in PoK.
PoK clashes kill 11 injure 70+
The recent violence started after protests by the banned Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC).
Things escalated when security forces tried to break up a crowd mourning a member, leading to clashes that killed at least 11 and injured more than 70.
The JAAC accuses authorities of using excessive force, while both sides are blaming each other as tensions stay high.