India adds over 50,000 MW power capacity in 10 months
India added a massive 52,537 MW of new electricity capacity in just 10 months this financial year, blowing past its previous record.
The country's total power generation now stands at over 520 GW—a big leap that shows how fast things are changing.
Most growth from renewables
Most of this growth came from renewables, especially solar. Out of all the new capacity, 39,657 MW was from green sources like solar (nearly 35 GW) and wind.
Now, about half of India's total power is renewable—solar alone makes up over a quarter.
Solar's rapid rise
India's energy demand is booming—peak demand has risen.
With solar growing last year (2025), these clean energy gains are key for the country's energy transition.
For anyone interested in climate action or tech progress, it's a milestone worth noticing.