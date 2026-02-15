India AI Impact Summit 2026: All you need to know
India is gearing up to host the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in February 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.
To be inaugurated by PM Modi, this is the first major AI conference in the Global South focused on how AI actually impacts our lives.
Who's coming to the summit?
Expect a mix of world leaders, tech CEOs, academics, startups, and global organizations.
With over 700 sessions planned, they'll dive into how AI can change things like education, health, jobs, climate action—and what it means for our future.
What's the focus of the summit?
The summit is built around three big ideas: People, Planet, and Progress.
The goal? Move beyond just talking about AI safety and get real about using AI for good—like boosting job opportunities and making sure everyone benefits.