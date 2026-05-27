India alerts Pakistan Salal spillway may raise Chenab 2-3 meters
India
India just gave Pakistan a heads-up: water levels in the Chenab River could rise by 2 to 3 meters soon.
This is because India opened the Salal Dam's spillway gates in Jammu and Kashmir before monsoon season hits to clear out silt.
Pakistan's Punjab restricts riverbank movement
Pakistan quickly rolled out flood safety measures in Punjab, restricting movement near the riverbanks.
This warning follows India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty last year after a deadly attack in Pahalgam strained ties further.
Even with all the tension over water sharing, India is still sending these alerts to help Pakistan prepare for possible floods.