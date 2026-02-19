India and US join forces to tackle AI challenges
At the India AI Impact Summit, leaders from both countries made it clear: India is stepping up in the global AI game.
Big names like Sethuraman Panchanathan (US National Science Foundation) and Ajay Sood (India's Principal Scientific Adviser) talked about building stronger research partnerships.
The goal? Smarter, more inclusive AI that benefits everyone—not just techies.
Summit highlights
The summit brought together policymakers, tech experts, and global organizations to figure out how India and the US can lead in responsible AI.
They're focusing on better research, growing talent, and making sure new tech actually helps society.
With discussions on policy frameworks and public infrastructure, both countries are aiming to set the pace for where AI goes next.