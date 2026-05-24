India and US near major trade deal S Jaishankar says
India
India and the US are on the verge of sealing a major trade deal, according to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
After meeting US Sen. Marco Rubio, Jaishankar shared that an American team will visit India soon to iron out the last details and wrap up the agreement.
Deal could deepen India US partnership
Jaishankar is optimistic this deal will boost economic ties and deepen the strategic partnership between India and the US.
While specifics are still under wraps, he believes it could mean more trade and investment for both sides.
More updates are expected once talks finish up with the visiting US delegation.