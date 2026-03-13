India boosts LPG output amid West Asia crisis

To keep kitchens running, Indian refineries have boosted LPG output since early March. Two LNG shipments are also on the way. But hotels and restaurants aren't as lucky: commercial LPG deliveries were curtailed in early March, and some eateries in Mumbai and Bengaluru are getting just a fraction of their usual supply.

Officials call for increased kerosene availability

With 330 million users relying on LPG, demand spiked this week, but household deliveries are steady at around 5 million per day.

Officials have called for increased kerosene availability and asked people near piped gas networks to switch over if possible.

Sujata Sharma from the Petroleum Ministry urged consumers to avoid panic booking, to book refills online, and not to crowd dealerships.

Hoarders, though, will face strict action.