India, Canada agree on new security plan
India
India and Canada just agreed on a new plan to work together on security issues—think national safety, fighting cyber threats, tackling organized crime, and more.
The deal was sealed after a meeting between India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Canada's Nathalie Drouin this week.
Plan could boost AI partnerships at upcoming summit
This is a big reset for India-Canada relations after recent tensions.
The plan isn't just about safety—it could boost AI partnerships at an upcoming summit and strengthen ties in areas like critical minerals.
Plus, it means both countries are getting serious about sharing info to fight things like drug trafficking and online fraud.