Home / News / India News / India, China disengage in Gogra after 12th round of talks
India

India, China disengage in Gogra after 12th round of talks

Written by
Sagar Malik
Last updated on Aug 06, 2021, 07:19 pm
India, China disengage in Gogra after 12th round of talks
India and China have disengaged in the Gogra area after 12th round of talks.

India and China have agreed to disengage in the Gogra region of eastern Ladakh, the Indian Army said today, marking a breakthrough following the latest round of discussions between the neighboring countries. The process took place over Wednesday and Thursday, it stated. The countries have been engaged in a dispute since the Galwan clashes last year. Here are more details on this.

In this article
Details

Troops return to respective permanent bases

All temporary structures and allied infrastructure have been dismantled and mutually verified, the Army said in a statement. "The land form in the area has been restored by both sides to the pre-standoff period." Troops of both the sides have now moved to their respective permanent bases and the Line of Actual Control will now be strictly followed by both the sides, it added.

Talks

12th round of talks held last week

The 12th round of talks regarding disengagement between India and China was held last week. That meeting took place on the Indian side of the Chushul-Moldo border. "The two sides had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on resolution of remaining areas related to disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of India-China border areas," the Army said.

Situation

Conflict resolved at 4 areas, remains at 2

With this development, India and China have successfully pulled back troops in four of the six flashpoints. Earlier, disengagement was done in Galwan, and North and South banks of the Pangong Lake. However, the standoff in Depsang and Hot Springs remain unresolved. "The Indian Army, along with ITBP, is totally committed to ensuring the sovereignty of the nation and maintaining peace...," the statement read.

Background

Border dispute erupted after Galwan clashes last year

The border dispute between India and China erupted last May following skirmishes in the Pangong Lake area, with both the sides suffering multiple casualties. The countries later deployed thousands of soldiers and heavy weaponry along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Both sides then conducted numerous rounds of talks at military and diplomatic levels to ease off tensions.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Parliament adjourned; Opposition leaders join farmers' protest at Jantar Mantar

Latest News

'Kota Factory' 2: What can be expected from this season?

Entertainment

TVS increases prices of Jupiter by up to Rs. 2,336

Auto

Ahead of launch, Mi MIX 4 appears on Geekbench platform

Technology

'Navarasa' anthology review: Some shorts achieve brilliance, some are average

Entertainment

SKODA's mid-sized 'Slavia' sedan teased; set to premiere this year

Auto

Latest India News

Parliament adjourned; Opposition leaders join farmers' protest at Jantar Mantar

India

Supreme Court pulls up CBI over Jharkhand judge's death case

India

J&J applies for EUA of COVID-19 vaccine in India

India

Supreme Court rules in favor of Amazon in Future-Reliance case

India

Kerala CM Vijayan flays Karnataka's fresh travel curbs on passengers

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India

Related News

India, China to discuss disengagement at Gogra-Hot Springs next

India

India, China hold 10th round of Corps Commander-level talks today

India

India-China row: Pangong Tso disengagement to be completed by Friday

India

First phase of India-China disengagement to conclude by February-end: Report

India

Indian Army News

China releases video of Galwan Valley clash after deescalation talks

World

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Army pays tributes to its soldiers

India

Indian Army on alert as China enhances activity along LAC

India

Army says reports of fresh Indo-China clash 'false and baseless'

India

UP: Four held for duping people by promising Army jobs

India
Trending Topics