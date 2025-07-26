Next Article
India, China exploring economic cooperation: Nirmala Sitharaman
India and China are taking careful steps toward working together economically, according to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
At a Delhi book launch, she mentioned both countries are opening up a bit more—like with easier visas—to see if they can boost trade and build better ties.
India prefers 1-on-one trade deals
Sitharaman also pointed out that India prefers making one-on-one trade deals (think Australia, UAE, UK) instead of big group agreements.
She explained that foreign investments from neighboring countries like China need government approval first—a rule set after the 2020 Galwan clash—to keep things safe but still encourage global investors.