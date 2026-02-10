India, China hold strategic dialogue, agree on boosting bilateral ties
India
India and China just wrapped up a Strategic Dialogue in New Delhi, with top diplomats Vikram Misri and Ma Zhaoxu leading the talks.
They looked back at progress since the October 2024 Ladakh disengagement and agreed that keeping peace along the border is key if they want things to improve.
Visa and travel
Both countries are doubling down on working together—think more direct flights, easier visas for tourists, business visitors and media, and plans to boost cultural exchanges.
They're also teaming up for big events like the BRICS Sherpa meeting (February 2026).
For young people especially, this could mean more travel options, expanded people-to-people exchanges, and a friendlier vibe between two of Asia's biggest neighbors.