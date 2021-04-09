India raises concerns after US Navy's operation near Lakshadweep

Further, the MEA said, "The USS John Paul Jones was continuously monitored transiting from the Persian Gulf towards the Malacca Straits. We have conveyed our concerns regarding this passage through our EEZ to the Government of USA through diplomatic channels."
The UN Convention of the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) states that countries cannot prevent ships, either commercial or military, from using the Exclusive Economic Zone. However, Indian laws make it mandatory for any foreign military to inform before conducting any activity in its EEZ.