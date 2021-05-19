Singapore denies Arvind Kejriwal's claim of a new COVID-19 strain

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on May 19, 2021, 10:06 am

Not true, says Singapore on Delhi CM Kejriwal's claim about a new coronavirus strain

Singapore has denied the claim that there is any new coronavirus strain in the country that is affecting children, adding it is the India-dominant B.1.617 variant that is prevalent in COVID-19 cases there. The clarification came in response to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's tweet saying a new strain of the virus was taking hold in Singapore. Here are more details on this.

Details

'There is no truth in this assertion'

"There is no truth in the assertion that there is a new COVID strain in Singapore. Phylogenetic testing has shown that the B.1.617.2 variant is the prevalent strain in many of the COVID cases, including in children, in recent weeks in Singapore," the Singapore Embassy tweeted last night. The B.1.617 lineage of COVID-19 strains was first detected in India.

Tweet

What had Kejriwal tweeted?

In his tweet on Tuesday, Kejriwal had written in Hindi, "The new form of Corona that came to Singapore is said to be extremely dangerous for children. In India, it may come as a third wave (sic)." He also appealed to the central government to stop air travel to and from Singapore and look into vaccine options for children on priority.

Lineage

What is the B.1.617 lineage of the coronavirus?

The B.1.617 lineage of the coronavirus was first identified in India last October. Three sub-lineages have since been found. The World Health Organization (WHO) has said the variant has spread to over 40 countries. The new variant is said to be highly-contagious and experts say it is partly responsible for India's devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Details

India hit hard by second wave of COVID-19

Kejriwal's tweet and the subsequent response came amid concerns over a possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Several experts have said that it could be particularly dangerous for children. India has been troubled by a ferocious second wave of the coronavirus amid acute shortages of essential medical equipment. In the last 24 hours, India registered 4,529 fatalities - the country's deadliest day yet.