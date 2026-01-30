India, EU finalize historic free trade agreement after nearly 2 decades
India and the European Union (EU) have wrapped up a major Free Trade Agreement after nearly two decades of back-and-forth.
Announced on January 27, 2026, in New Delhi, this pact connects India to 27 EU countries and a market of over 450 million people—opening doors that have been closed since talks began in the mid-2000s.
Indian exports to get a boost
This deal means Indian exports like textiles, seafood, leather, and jewelry will face little to no tariffs in Europe—great news for local industries and jobs.
On the flip side, India will lower tariffs on most EU goods, including big cuts for European cars and wines.
The agreement also makes it easier for Indian IT pros to work in Europe.
But there's a catch: the agreement includes CBAM-related commitments — such as technical cooperation, recognition of verifiers, MFN-based flexibilities, and provisions for financial or targeted support to reduce GHG emissions — which could require India to align with certain EU climate-related requirements for imports over time.