India, Greece ink new defense agreement

Greece to have officer at India's Gurugram-based info center

This partnership isn't just about sharing gear—it's about both countries working together for peace and security in their regions.

Defense ministers Rajnath Singh and Nikolaos Dendias also agreed on more joint military activities and stronger maritime cooperation.

Plus, Greece will now have an officer at India's Gurugram-based information center to help keep the Indian Ocean safer.

It's a big step for both nations as they look to tackle new security challenges together.