India hits 270 GW peak as heatwave drives household demand
India
India's peak power demand hit a record 270 GW on May 21, as people cranked up fans and air conditioners to survive an intense heatwave.
City households are using more power than factories, showing how much staying cool matters right now.
Uttar Pradesh outpaced Maharashtra electricity consumption
Uttar Pradesh, usually not a big industrial state, actually used more electricity than Maharashtra this time, mostly for cooling.
Solar energy helped during sunny hours but faded by evening, so coal and gas plants had to pick up the slack.
Experts say things like reflective roofs and more green spaces could help cities stay cooler and use less power in the future.