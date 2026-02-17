India is a credible voice of Global South: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called India a "confident and credible voice of the Global South," saying the country is helping shape global conversations and push for a fairer world.
He shared these thoughts at the Global Economic Cooperation 2026 event in Mumbai.
India as 'beacon of hope'
Modi painted India as a "beacon of hope" during tough times—highlighting fast economic growth, low inflation, and big moves toward clean energy.
Over half of India's installed energy capacity now comes from non-fossil sources, and solar capacity has jumped 40 times since 2014.
Digital tools making welfare programs more transparent
India's now the world's second-largest mobile phone maker and is eyeing semiconductors and rare earths to boost self-reliance.
Modi also spotlighted how digital tools are making welfare programs more transparent—welfare with a single click, as he put it.
India's bigger ambitions on the international stage
Modi said India is ready to build trust in global supply chains and share prosperity worldwide, signaling bigger ambitions on the international stage.