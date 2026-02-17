India is a credible voice of Global South: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called India a "confident and credible voice of the Global South," saying the country is helping shape global conversations and push for a fairer world. He shared these thoughts at the Global Economic Cooperation 2026 event in Mumbai.

India as 'beacon of hope' Modi painted India as a "beacon of hope" during tough times—highlighting fast economic growth, low inflation, and big moves toward clean energy.

Over half of India's installed energy capacity now comes from non-fossil sources, and solar capacity has jumped 40 times since 2014.

Digital tools making welfare programs more transparent India's now the world's second-largest mobile phone maker and is eyeing semiconductors and rare earths to boost self-reliance.

Modi also spotlighted how digital tools are making welfare programs more transparent—welfare with a single click, as he put it.