India isn't lagging in AI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says India isn't falling behind in artificial intelligence, despite what some fund managers think.
At the NDTV Profit Conclave, she pointed out that India continues to draw serious interest from major global investors, including pension and sovereign funds, citing the country's AI positioning, AI talent and macroeconomic fundamentals, and that concerns about AI progress don't reflect the bigger picture.
India is focusing on building strong AI skills
Sitharaman highlighted that India is focusing on building strong AI skills among its workforce.
She acknowledged global challenges like tech being used for political reasons but reassured everyone that India's economy remains solid.
Even with the US pouring money into AI, international investors continue to find India attractive because of its promising returns and commitment to growing its AI sector.