India issues RFP for AMCA to 3 shortlisted consortiums

AMCA to boost homegrown defense tech

The AMCA is set to be India's own fifth-generation stealth fighter jet.

By building a parallel production line outside HAL, which has traditionally led fighter jet manufacturing, the program hopes to boost homegrown defense tech and cut down on foreign imports.

Experts say it could also open up tons of high-skill jobs in fields like aerospace engineering and electronics, making it a real game-changer for local innovation and self-reliance.