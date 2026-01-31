India just brought together foreign ministers from all 22 Arab

From Gaza to tech: India-Arab talks cover it all

This meeting wasn't just about handshakes—it set out a roadmap for future teamwork in areas like energy, environment, tech, and startups.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar addressed tough topics like the Gaza conflict and called for zero tolerance on terrorism.

Palestine's Foreign Minister even said India has been a friend to both sides during hard times.

With new economic initiatives launched too, this summit is expected to make India-Arab ties stronger and more relevant than ever.