India Meteorological Department: Brahmapuri 47.2°C, cooler weather expected May 29 India May 24, 2026

Brahmapuri in Maharashtra was the hottest place in India this week at 47.2 Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Much of Central, Northwest, East, and Peninsular India is dealing with heat wave conditions.

The good news: a break is expected from May 29 as cooler weather is on the horizon.