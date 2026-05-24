India Meteorological Department: Brahmapuri 47.2°C, cooler weather expected May 29
Brahmapuri in Maharashtra was the hottest place in India this week at 47.2 Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.
Much of Central, Northwest, East, and Peninsular India is dealing with heat wave conditions.
The good news: a break is expected from May 29 as cooler weather is on the horizon.
Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh swelter
It's not just Maharashtra feeling the burn: Chandrapur (45.6 Celsius), Wardha (45.5 Celsius), and Nagpur (45.4 Celsius) also faced extreme heat locally.
Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar hit 46 Celsius, triggering a heat wave alert in Jaipur due to dry conditions ahead.
In Uttar Pradesh, Banda reached 46.8 Celsius while Prayagraj and Jansi both saw highs of 45.6 Celsius, showing just how widespread this hot spell has become across northern India.