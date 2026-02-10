India needs $14.23tn to meet net-zero targets by 2070
India
India is aiming big on clean energy—according to a new NITI Aayog report, the country will need about $14.23 trillion by 2070 to reach 98% clean energy and meet its net-zero targets.
This massive investment will fund solar, wind, storage tech, and better power grids as part of India's vision for a greener future.
Clean energy is essential for sustainable development
The report highlights that affordable, reliable electricity is crucial for raising living standards and cutting carbon across transport, buildings, and industry.
With India already ranking as the world's fourth-largest renewable energy market and demand set to soar by 2070, ramping up clean power is key—not just for climate goals but also for everyday life.