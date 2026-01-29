India opens up nuclear energy to private players with SHANTI Act

Why should you care?

This move isn't just about more players—it's about bigger goals.

The SHANTI Act allows foreign investment subject to restrictions including requirements that such investment be channeled through companies incorporated in India and allows patents for peaceful nuclear tech, aiming to boost innovation and attract global partners.

The government is betting big: it wants to expand nuclear capacity beyond the current ~8.7 GW, and separately aims to have 100 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2047, supporting clean energy targets and job growth.

Plus, ₹20,000 crore is set aside for building five homegrown small modular reactors by 2033—helping industries get reliable power even when renewables dip.

Strategic stuff like uranium enrichment stays under government control, but overall, this opens doors for young engineers, startups, and anyone excited about India's clean energy future.