India pauses Chabahar port funding in 2026-27 budget
India
India has hit pause on funding Iran's Chabahar port in its 2026-27 budget, after transferring the $120 million it had promised (the last tranche was transferred in August 2025).
This move comes as the US sanctions waiver is set to expire in April, and Washington is stepping up pressure on countries trading with Iran.
Strategic importance of Chabahar port
Chabahar port is a key link for India to Afghanistan and Central Asia, and counters China's influence in the region.
India Ports Global, which runs the port under a 10-year deal, is now seeking local arrangements with Iranian guarantees to protect its interests.
The funding freeze looks like a cautious step while India negotiates with the US—showing how global politics can impact big infrastructure projects.