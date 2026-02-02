India pauses Chabahar port funding in 2026-27 budget India Feb 02, 2026

India has hit pause on funding Iran's Chabahar port in its 2026-27 budget, after transferring the $120 million it had promised (the last tranche was transferred in August 2025).

This move comes as the US sanctions waiver is set to expire in April, and Washington is stepping up pressure on countries trading with Iran.