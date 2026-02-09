India pushes Vision Mahasagar in Seychelles
India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar met Seychelles President Patrick Herminie on Monday to push Vision Mahasagar—a big-picture plan that is a strategic evolution from "Vision Sagar," which PM Modi first floated in 2015.
Unlike older strategies that mainly focused on security, this one looks at boosting trade, tech connections, and eco-friendly growth with countries across the Global South.
Vision Mahasagar
Vision Mahasagar is India's way of stepping up as a go-to partner in the Indian Ocean, especially for smaller nations like Seychelles.
By investing in ports and sharing maritime know-how, India hopes to balance China's growing influence in the region.
The plan isn't just about defense—it's about building stronger ties through real-world projects and fair ocean rules that benefit everyone involved.