India records 136,939 MBBS seats for 2026-27 easing doctor shortage
India just set a new record for MBBS seats: 136,939 spots are available for the 2026-27 session, up from 51,348 in 2014-15.
The National Medical Commission says both private and government colleges helped boost these numbers, a significant step toward addressing the country's doctor shortage, the Health Ministry said.
Affordability worries after private MBBS expansion
This year, private colleges added most of the new seats (7,800 out of 9,911), putting them ahead of government colleges for total MBBS capacity.
But there's a catch: fees at private colleges are much higher, which makes affordability a real worry for many students.
As former national president of the Indian Medical Association, Ravi S. Wankhedkar puts it, more seats help with doctor shortages but "the affordability of medical education has now emerged as a pressing concern."