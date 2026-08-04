India records 136,939 MBBS seats for 2026-27 easing doctor shortage

This year, private colleges added most of the new seats (7,800 out of 9,911), putting them ahead of government colleges for total MBBS capacity.

But there's a catch: fees at private colleges are much higher, which makes affordability a real worry for many students.

As former national president of the Indian Medical Association, Ravi S. Wankhedkar puts it, more seats help with doctor shortages but "the affordability of medical education has now emerged as a pressing concern."